Lois Marion Becher

The daughter of farmers, Carl and Dorothy Roscovius, gave her birth to Lois in the town of Wilton, Nov. 11, 1934. She was baptized Nov. 25, 1934, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran in Ridgeville, Wis., by Pastor C.E. Berg. Growing up as the daughter of a Sunday school teacher and a father responsible for ringing the church bell, Lois developed eternal love for Jesus Christ. She was confirmed at the same church March 21, 1948. Her memory verse is Psalm 86 verse 11, “Teach me thy way O Lord. I will walk in thy truths unite my heart to fear thy name.” Her parents left the farm and moved to Tomah, where Lois graduated from Tomah High School in 1952. She married Raymond Becher June 27, 1953, officiated by Pastor Robert Beckmann.

The couple moved to Baraboo, Wis., for a short period where their first child, John, was born Jan. 21, 1956, and relocated to Waukesha, Wis., where they spent the majority of their married life. The couple joined Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waukesha, where they were members for nearly 40 years. Their second son, Lon, was born Aug. 8, 1959. She began an over 30 year career working for Sentry Foods, holding positions in the bakery and deli, where she was the manager for a majority of her years at the store. The family traveled the country in their campers and celebrated with many family and friends. She retired in 1990, where she and her husband moved to a country home with land, in the town of Buffalo, where she remained until the death of her husband, April 22, 1997. Throughout the years visits with their grandchildren always brought the greatest joy to their hearts. They were members of St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran in Montello, Wis. She sold her home and moved back to Waukesha, rejoining her church at Trinity, until 2011. She was a member of the Women’s Guild, Ladies Aid and posted communion cards. She also was a red hat lady and took up square dancing for recreation with her friends. Lois believed that with the Lord in our lives we can be assured He will be with us and we can talk with him to give us comfort when needed.