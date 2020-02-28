BELOIT, Wis. — Lou Ann Daniels passed away in her home with caring family by her side Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at 4:02 p.m. in Beloit.

Lou Ann was born April 16, 1939, in Beloit, the daughter of Mr. Cecil A. Reynolds and Mrs. Az (Robinson) Reynolds. Lou Ann grew up in Beloit. She then moved on to marry Kenneth H. Daniels, in November 1982, in Warrens, where she was a homemaker, housekeeper, waitress and an advocate for cooking. They then shortly after moved to Tomah, for 24 loving years before moving back to Beloit, in 1995. Lou Ann was well known for her spunky, loving yet kind hearted soul who cherished God to the fullest and she thrived on surrounding herself with people that felt the same way about God that she did.

She is survived by her daughter from a previous marriage, Rhonda (Doug) Hallmark; grandchildren, Nicolas (Kelsey) Olvera, Tara Olvera and Karla Olvera; her six great-grandchildren, (one deceased great-granddaughter, Olivia Olvera); sister, Lynn Everson of Minneapolis; Marlene Meade; brothers, John Webley and Bill Reynolds; and the many nieces and nephews; along with all the loving friends and family that she had made at the apartment complex, where she truly felt like the friends that she made were more like family than just friends! Lou Ann is also survived by her very loving four-legged child (cat), Spencer Tracy.