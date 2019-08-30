Louise Scott, 90, of Tomah passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at the Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center in Sparta. She was born June 10, 1929, to Fredrick and Mary Ann (Carter) Maidment, in Newfoundland, Canada.
Louise was united in marriage to Everett Scott, Dec. 23, 1954, in Goose Bay, Labrador, Canada. She worked at Schultz Brothers in Tomah, for a few years before going into the healthcare field. Louise worked as a nursing assistant at the Tomah Care Center for many years, as well as doing in home care.
She is survived by her children, Gary (Terri) of Hillsboro, Ore., Sherri (Tim) Linenberg of Tomah, Patricia (John) Kurtz of Eagle River, Alaska, Diana (Rick) Sobottka of Colorado Springs, Colo., Jana (Joe) Ross of Stoughton, Wis.; grandchildren, Courtney Bumbarger, Alexis (Sam) Jensen, Troy (Andrea) Tessman, Jared (Melissa) Tessman, Brooke Tessman, Kylee (Chris Chosa) Tessman, Tim (Katie) Linenberg, Brad (Aubrey) Linenberg, Analisha St. Clair, Sara (Jason) Korlaske, Aric Kurtz, Brittney (Kevin) Allen, Rachael (Chris) Himes, A.J. Oatsvall and Brittaney Garcia; 18 great-grandchildren; her brother, Fred; her sisters, Clara Pike and Ada Seward; along with many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Everett; her siblings, Greta, William, Edward, Samuel Maidment, Gladys Waye, Hazel Quinlin.
Graveside services for Louise will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Tomah. Pastor Krysta Deede will officiate. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.