Lynda Lou Rodriguez, beloved mother and grandmother passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. Lynda was born July 7, 1946, to Leroy and Edith (Rice) Copland.
She was raised on a farm in Illinois, this is where she met and married Rafael Rodriguez. They soon moved to Tomah. Married for 13 year they parted ways in 1980. In 1981, she met the love of her life Edward Ingham. They lived their lives to the fullest, until his passing in 2004.
Lynda loved serving the public. She enjoyed cooking and baking. She worked at several restaurants throughout the years; the Chuck Wagon, Badger and Perkins to name a few. Lynda was the nosiest, cranky woman you could ever meet, but she also had a heart of gold. She would do anything for anyone. She loved to be with her family, they were her world. She enjoyed celebrating all of the little things in life. She found a reason to throw a party for just about anything. She enjoyed cookouts, birthday parties, getting together for every holiday and Sunday family dinners. She also loved the Packer games and could find her glued to the TV, shouting Go Pack Go. She had no problem giving you her opinion on just about everything, but one thing was for sure, she loved her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Rosie (Keith) Alvae of St. Claire Shores, Mich., Renea Brown of Tomah, and Rikie Rodriguez of Tomah; her grandchildren, Corbin and Mackenzie Alvae, Adam Brown(Rachel), Asha Holte (Dylan), Oliver and Stella Burkhalter, Molly (Zakk) and Hazel Reyes, Nathaniel and Jalen Figgins.
She was preceded in death by an infant child, her parents; and lifetime companion, Edward Ingham; and also other family members.
A visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah, with a prayer service to follow starting at 7 p.m. Father Robert M. Letona officiating.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.