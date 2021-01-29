Lynda Lou Rodriguez

She was raised on a farm in Illinois, this is where she met and married Rafael Rodriguez. They soon moved to Tomah. Married for 13 year they parted ways in 1980. In 1981, she met the love of her life Edward Ingham. They lived their lives to the fullest, until his passing in 2004.

Lynda loved serving the public. She enjoyed cooking and baking. She worked at several restaurants throughout the years; the Chuck Wagon, Badger and Perkins to name a few. Lynda was the nosiest, cranky woman you could ever meet, but she also had a heart of gold. She would do anything for anyone. She loved to be with her family, they were her world. She enjoyed celebrating all of the little things in life. She found a reason to throw a party for just about anything. She enjoyed cookouts, birthday parties, getting together for every holiday and Sunday family dinners. She also loved the Packer games and could find her glued to the TV, shouting Go Pack Go. She had no problem giving you her opinion on just about everything, but one thing was for sure, she loved her family.