SEVIERVILLE, Tenn./TOMAH — Lynette Ray Marten, 59, of Sevierville and formerly of Tomah passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, with her family by her side, after a four year battle with a rare type of cancer, the Lord decided he needed another angel and called her home.
She was born Aug. 1, 1959, one of identical twin daughters, to Glenn and Luann (Westpfahl) Marten. Lynette attended Reels Valley Grade School, Miller School and Tomah High School, graduating in 1977. She was confirmed at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Ridgeville, which she was still a member. While in school, she helped her Dad, Grandpa and Uncle, on the farm. She worked at Spences A&W, Toro and Filippos as a cook, waitress and a manager, along with her sister, Annette. When Filippos closed, she moved to Tennessee, to be by her sister, Annette and family. In Tennessee, she worked at Great American Steak House, Ryans and the Wood Grill Buffet until October, when she could no longer work.
Lynette loved doing things with her daughter, Krystal, gardening, lawn work, swimming in her pool and riding roller coasters and her Green Bay Packers. One of the biggest joys was seeing her daughter getting married. She was eagerly waiting for the birth of a granddaughter in a few weeks.
She is survived by her daughter, Krystal (Nathaniel) Morgan; granddaughter, Avery, due in a few weeks; mother, Luann Marten, Tomah; sisters, Annette (Ray) Sparks of Sevierville, Cindy (Dale) Finch, Jean Marten, Jane (Larry Friske), all of Tomah; aunt, Marsha (Dan) Grygleski; uncle, Donald Marten; adopted aunt, Jan Getter; nieces, nephews, cousins and her Wood Grill Buffet family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Glenn Marten; grandparents; aunts and uncles.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Feb. 6, with Pastor Jimmy Miller and the Dripping Springs Choir at the Atchley Seymour Chapel, with a burial Thursday, Feb. 7, at the Dripping Springs Cemetery.
A special thank you to Ray and Annette Sparks, who took her to her chemo treatments every two weeks for four years, the Morgan family and the Dripping Springs Baptist Church, for all their help and support.
Memorials can be given to her daughter, Krystal, who is starting a savings account for her granddaughter, Avery. Please send to Krystal Morgan % Ray Sparks, 1443 Sparks Lane, Sevierville, TN 37876.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.
