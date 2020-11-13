Madela Drinkwine

Maleda E. Drinkwine, 90, of Tomah died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Liberty Village in Tomah. She was born April 16, 1930, in Tomah, to Harry Albert Erbs and Edna Marie (Untiedt) Erbs of Oakdale. Her German parents, Harry and Edna (originally a dressmaker), relocated from Grand Mound/Donahue, Iowa area to a New Lisbon area farm, beginning their family. Harry and Edna subsequently moved to Oakdale where Maleda was later born. In her younger years, her dad Harry expected Maleda to attend to her mother within the household, however Maleda insisted to prove herself upon the farm and became responsible for hundreds of chickens, their eggs and feeding, as well as milking the cows (by hand). She recalled growing up seeing mounted troopers from Camp Douglas, later observing the “new” amazing highway system US 12 & 16 being constructed and even the arrival of a new meal to America—pizza! In Oakdale, the Rural Electric Cooperative began building a supply network while her father made sure their farm was one of the first connected!
She diminished of the hard farm life and met Leo Henry Drinkwine, a school bus driver from Tomah. So very impressed of his exceptional care of his sisters, she married Leo Nov. 17, 1947 (the anniversary her folks married 27 years earlier). Maleda and Leo enjoyed several Tomah homes and city life while their family grew; she remained an avid fisherwomen, pheasant, squirrel, and deer hunter. Later years after husband Leo had passed, she greatly enjoyed travel in the USA and abroad, dancing to area polka bands, and going out to eat!
She was a member of the Tomah High School graduating Class of 1947. Upon graduation from Tomah High, Maleda worked at the Bank of Tomah until 1953 when her first son John was born, requiring Mayo Clinic assistance in Rochester, Minn. Upon return from Mayo, she found work with North-West Telephone Company as a stenographer, became a secretary in 1962 and in 1974 named administrative assistant-secretary, working there until her retirement as administrative specialist. Maleda was a member of Business and Professional Women, Professional Secretaries Assn, Republican Women and Methodist Church Circle.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Albert (1955) and Edna Marie (1975); sister, Ralda Marie Beihoff (1974); brother, Harry Frederick (1988); sister, Delphis (“Dee”) Emma Carlson (1996); brother, Eldron (“Bud”) (2006); her husband, Leo Henry (1984); infant grandson, Stuart Lee Jr (1973); infant granddaughter, Ashley Kay Van Wormer (1991); oldest son, John Gregory (2008); second oldest son, Stuart Lee (2014).
She is survived by brother, Harley Orlando (Ruth) Erbs of Rhinelander, Wis.; her third son, Curtis (Vicki) Drinkwine of Forest Lakes, Ariz.; daughter-in-law, Verna Lindley-Friske; and two grandsons, (Derrick, Christopher); daughter-in-law, Kathy Drinkwine; and one grandson, Dominick; daughter-in-law, Josephine Yapp-Sailor; and two grandchildren, Leo, Rebecca Biesek; daughter-in-law, Kelly Maloney-Wang; and three granddaughters, Kira, Mermani, Tashina; an impressive number of great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends!
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Pastor Claudia Deede will officiate. Burial will be in Farmer’s Valley Cemetery, Township of Angelo. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask, use social distancing and CDC recommended safety guidelines and precautionary measures.
