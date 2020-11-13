Madela Drinkwine

Maleda E. Drinkwine, 90, of Tomah died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Liberty Village in Tomah. She was born April 16, 1930, in Tomah, to Harry Albert Erbs and Edna Marie (Untiedt) Erbs of Oakdale. Her German parents, Harry and Edna (originally a dressmaker), relocated from Grand Mound/Donahue, Iowa area to a New Lisbon area farm, beginning their family. Harry and Edna subsequently moved to Oakdale where Maleda was later born. In her younger years, her dad Harry expected Maleda to attend to her mother within the household, however Maleda insisted to prove herself upon the farm and became responsible for hundreds of chickens, their eggs and feeding, as well as milking the cows (by hand). She recalled growing up seeing mounted troopers from Camp Douglas, later observing the “new” amazing highway system US 12 & 16 being constructed and even the arrival of a new meal to America—pizza! In Oakdale, the Rural Electric Cooperative began building a supply network while her father made sure their farm was one of the first connected!