TOMAH — Mandy Lynne Johnson, 44, of Tomah passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born May 3, 1976, to Bruce and Jackie (Worthington) Johnson, in Black River Falls. Mandy was a 1994 graduate of Tomah High School.
Mandy was united in marriage to Jason McPeters, they later divorced and remained great friends. Together they loved raising their children, Mackenzie and Alex and attending all of their school functions and activities. Mandy worked at Timberwood Bank in Tomah, for many years, where she made friends who became family.
She enjoyed reading, coloring, doing puzzles, listening to country music and binging Netflix shows. She loved attending and watching Green Bay Packers games and country music concerts. More than anything, Mandy loved her family. Her children were her greatest gift and she was their guiding light. She also very much loved being an aunt, always snuggling her little nieces and nephews. She will be remembered as a caring and compassionate person to all who knew her. The strength and courage she displayed over the last years is a true testament to her character. She will live on in our heart’s forever.
She is survived by her children, Mackenzie and Alex McPeters; her parents, Jackie and Dennis Felber; her sisters, Abigail (Stephen Smith) Felber-Smith and Amy (Josh Krenz) Felber; her friend and former husband, Jason McPeters; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bruce; and her pets, Archie and Riley.
A private family service will be held at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. A celebration of Mandy’s life will also be held and announced in the spring of 2021. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.