Mandy Lynne Johnson

Mandy was united in marriage to Jason McPeters, they later divorced and remained great friends. Together they loved raising their children, Mackenzie and Alex and attending all of their school functions and activities. Mandy worked at Timberwood Bank in Tomah, for many years, where she made friends who became family.

She enjoyed reading, coloring, doing puzzles, listening to country music and binging Netflix shows. She loved attending and watching Green Bay Packers games and country music concerts. More than anything, Mandy loved her family. Her children were her greatest gift and she was their guiding light. She also very much loved being an aunt, always snuggling her little nieces and nephews. She will be remembered as a caring and compassionate person to all who knew her. The strength and courage she displayed over the last years is a true testament to her character. She will live on in our heart’s forever.