Marcella Marie Austin, 94, of Tomah was called to her heavenly home Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Touch of Home, Tomah.

Marcella was born Sept. 12, 1925, to Albert and Elsie (Koehler) Wappler, on the home farm in the town of Clifton. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church at Indian Creek. Marcella was a graduate of Tomah High School, class of 1943. After high school she went on to La Crosse Teacher's College (now UW-La Crosse). She was teaching at Bear Creek Elementary School when she was united in marriage to Norman Austin Oct. 25, 1945. Together they lived and worked on a dairy farm in Neillsville, Wis., until 1959, when they sold the farm and moved back to Tomah.

Norman and Marcella were blessed with three children, Allen, Marjean and Steven.

Marcella was a devoted wife, loving mother and faithful member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, Tomah, where she was active in the Mission Society, ladies aid and a member of the Grace Mission Circle. During the 1960s and early 70s, Marcella was the manager for the Tomah Area Credit Union, which she operated from their home on E. Brownell Street in Tomah. After the Credit Union moved uptown, she became “The Tupperware Lady.” She enjoyed her parties all over the area, where she met and visited with so many people.