Mardella Meyer

Mardella “Mary” Meyer passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021. She was born to Fred and Edna (Hermann) Meyer Aug. 20, 1932, at her family's farm in Burns Township, La Crosse County, Wis. Her family moved to another farm near Tomah in 1940. She was a graduate of the Tomah High School class of 1950.
Shortly thereafter she started work as a long-distance operator for Wisconsin Bell in Tomah. It was at this time she established a lifetime friendship with fellow operator Bonnie Hall. They would work and live together for the next 71 years. In 1953 Mary transferred to Wisconsin Bell in Madison, Wis., where she worked until retirement.
Her passions included crafting and gardening which she said, “brought out the farmer in her.” Of special importance were the wide variety of flowers she grew.
Mary was a lifelong member of WELS churches, being a devout member of Eastside Lutheran Church in Madison at the time of her death.
Mary is survived by her lifelong friend, roommate, and coworker, Bonnie Hall.
She leaves behind a sister, Barbara (Robert) Sutton of Tomah; a nephew, Robert Sutton of Tomah; and a niece, Shelly (Ryan) Egstad also of Tomah. Also surviving are three grandnieces, three grandnephews, and several great-great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Fred and Edna Meyer; and a sister, Lamona Meyer.
The family and friends of Mary wish to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank you to Pastor Peter Schlicht from Eastside Lutheran Church, devoted friend and caregiver Kathy Tucker, and the Heartland Hospice.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, at Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Peter Schlicht will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in La Grange cemetery, Tomah. The Torkelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
