FRIENDSHIP, Wis. — Margaret Alfstad Stake, 75, of Friendship died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the Wisconsin Dells Health Services in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tomah. The Rev. William Rice will officiate. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Interment will be at the Quincy Cemetery, town of Quincy, Adams County, Wis., at a later date.
Margaret was born Feb. 6, 1944, in Chicago, to Arnot and Anna (Thomasen) Alfstad. She graduated from Luther High North in Chicago, in 1961. Margaret married John Kenneth Stake June 26, 1965, in Chicago. She accompanied John, while he served three years in the U.S. Army. They moved to Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minn., where their daughter, Kirsten was born. In 1971, they were called to Abiding Savior Lutheran Church in Scottsdale, Ariz. They returned to St. Paul in 1974, and in 1975, began 27 years in the Army Chaplaincy, serving communities around the world.
Margaret received her B.A. in English from Wayne State University in 1982. She worked as a legal secretary and administrative assistant in many places, including Illinois Tool Works, Robertson, Castle and Anthony in Honolulu, Davidson, Herman & Mauer in Minneapolis, BELCORE in New Jersey, and M&I Bank in Adams.
In 2002, Margaret and John retired to their home in Friendship, near Castle Rock Lake, with daughter, Kirsten Baxter and grandson, Ryan Baxter.
Margaret enjoyed writing, reading, quilting, decorating and participating in the Moundview Ladies Bridge Club in Friendship. Margaret was a member and leader of many church and chapel organizations, Officers Wives Clubs and community charitable groups in Europe and the U.S.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Arnot and Anna Alfstad; and aunt and uncle, Rensa and Ray Gerharz.
Survivors, husband, John K. Stake of Friendship; daughter, Kirsten M. Baxter of Friendship; grandchild, Ryan John Baxter of Friendship; sister, Barbara Alfstad Baker of Elgin, Ill.; nephews, Jeffrey Baker of Austin, Texas, Robert (Janie) Baker of Cumming, Ga., Erik Baker of Elgin; further survived by other family and friends.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information. Memorials may be directed in Margaret’s memory to Lutheran Bible Translators, PO Box 789, Concordia, MO 64020-0789.
