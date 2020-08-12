× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAMP DOUGLAS — Marion Pearl Boberg, 84, of Camp Douglas passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Pineview Care Center in Black River Falls. She was born March 4, 1936, to Louis and Dorothy (Burns) Vinney. In 1957, she married Arthur W. Boberg in Chicago, Ill. He preceded her in death June 29, 2013.

Surviving are her children, Arthur (Laurie) Boberg of Mauston, Louis (Linda) Boberg of Camp Douglas, Janet (Dennis) Duggan of Pittsville, and Kurt John Boberg of Mauston; grandchildren, Brian, Arthur “Artie,” Dawn, Randy, Chris, Dana, and Amber; great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Benjamin, Areil, Richard, Brynley, and Parker; sisters, Charlotte Schreier of Black River Falls and Rosey Meyers of Oakdale; brothers, Ray Vinney of Tomah and Johnny Vinney of Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; daughter, MaryAnn, from childhood cancer; and siblings, Albert Vinney, Jeanette Berent, Hariette Cook and Art Vinney.

Marion loved people and she loved to talk. She enjoyed having garage sales and going to garage sales. She would love to tell the people who came to them stories and hear about others’ lives. Marion also liked to spend time gardening. Most of all she loved her family and was very fond of her grandchildren.