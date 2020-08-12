CAMP DOUGLAS — Marion Pearl Boberg, 84, of Camp Douglas passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Pineview Care Center in Black River Falls. She was born March 4, 1936, to Louis and Dorothy (Burns) Vinney. In 1957, she married Arthur W. Boberg in Chicago, Ill. He preceded her in death June 29, 2013.
Surviving are her children, Arthur (Laurie) Boberg of Mauston, Louis (Linda) Boberg of Camp Douglas, Janet (Dennis) Duggan of Pittsville, and Kurt John Boberg of Mauston; grandchildren, Brian, Arthur “Artie,” Dawn, Randy, Chris, Dana, and Amber; great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Benjamin, Areil, Richard, Brynley, and Parker; sisters, Charlotte Schreier of Black River Falls and Rosey Meyers of Oakdale; brothers, Ray Vinney of Tomah and Johnny Vinney of Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; daughter, MaryAnn, from childhood cancer; and siblings, Albert Vinney, Jeanette Berent, Hariette Cook and Art Vinney.
Marion loved people and she loved to talk. She enjoyed having garage sales and going to garage sales. She would love to tell the people who came to them stories and hear about others’ lives. Marion also liked to spend time gardening. Most of all she loved her family and was very fond of her grandchildren.
Marion was a strong woman of faith and attended the New Apostolic Church in Chicago, while living there, Eau Claire, Wis., while living here, and California, while on vacation. She is at peace with her Lord and Savior.
A celebration of Marion’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Pastor John Taylor will officiate. Burial will be in the Camp Douglas Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
The family asks that all in attendance please wear a mask and respect social distancing according to CDC guidelines. Online condolences may be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.