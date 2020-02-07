Marlene Kamrath, 80, of Tomah passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2019, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis. She was born March 10, 1939, in Sparta, to Albert and Dorothy (Baumgarten) Lakowske. She became a child of God in the waters of Holy Baptism Sept. 22, 1939, at the Methodist church and was later confirmed into the Lutheran church.

She attended Tarr Valley, Kendall, Council Creek and Randall Elementary School, and graduated from Tomah High School in 1957. Following graduation, she worked for the telephone company for 35 years. She was a lifetime member of Homemakers Club.

Following retirement, she enjoyed housecleaning for acquaintances and attending local ACT Theater and Fireside Theater. She was an active member of TACS and the Good Shepherd LWML. She enjoyed bird watching, reading and baking for her family and friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by her sisters, Mary (Glen) Groothuis and Diane Klaves; nephews, Bryan Klaves and Erik (Melissa) Groothuis; a niece, Dawn Groothuis; a great-nephew, Michael Groothuis; and great-nieces, Ashley and Bella Groothuis; a great-great-niece, Alexa; and a great-great-nephew, Darryn; and her friends.