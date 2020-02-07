Marlene Kamrath, 80, of Tomah passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2019, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis. She was born March 10, 1939, in Sparta, to Albert and Dorothy (Baumgarten) Lakowske. She became a child of God in the waters of Holy Baptism Sept. 22, 1939, at the Methodist church and was later confirmed into the Lutheran church.
She attended Tarr Valley, Kendall, Council Creek and Randall Elementary School, and graduated from Tomah High School in 1957. Following graduation, she worked for the telephone company for 35 years. She was a lifetime member of Homemakers Club.
Following retirement, she enjoyed housecleaning for acquaintances and attending local ACT Theater and Fireside Theater. She was an active member of TACS and the Good Shepherd LWML. She enjoyed bird watching, reading and baking for her family and friends.
She is survived by her sisters, Mary (Glen) Groothuis and Diane Klaves; nephews, Bryan Klaves and Erik (Melissa) Groothuis; a niece, Dawn Groothuis; a great-nephew, Michael Groothuis; and great-nieces, Ashley and Bella Groothuis; a great-great-niece, Alexa; and a great-great-nephew, Darryn; and her friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers-in-law, Kermit Groothuis and Jerry Klaves; an aunt, Jeanette Baumgarten; and uncles, Gale Baumgarten and Harold Baumgarten.
Funeral services will was at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Tomah. Pastor David Wurdeman will officiate. A committal service and burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends were invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday, at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
No individual acknowledgements will be sent. A sincere thank you for your gifts, memorials, flowers, kind words, food, visits and prayers.
