Marsha L. Stelter, 67, of Tomah passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the Morrow Memorial Home in Sparta. She was born Oct. 21, 1952, to August and Antoinette Felinski in Chicago.
She was united in marriage to David Stelter Dec. 15, 1984, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tomah. Marsha worked at Miller’s Drug Store until her health declined.
She is survived by her husband, David; her brother, Gene (Mary Ann) Felinski of Chicago; her mother-in-law, Eldora of Tomah, sisters-in-law, Debbie Stelter and Denise Gilbert, both of Tomah; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, August and Antoinette; and her father-in-law, Gordy Stelter.
A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
