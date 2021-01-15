Martha 'Marcy' LaBeause

Marcy grew up in the Janesville, Wis., area. After graduation Marcy held many occupations like EMT, security guard, and a jeweler with Sheppard Jewelers, but the one she loved the most was being a mother.

In 2006, she was diagnosed with stage four renal failure, which required dialysis. During this time she was an advocate in helping new patients become adjusted to dialysis. She met Chuck LaBeause in 2005 and married July 17, 2010, in Leon. They moved to Bangor in 2016. She was co-founder/owner of Woodchuck Woods and Gifts in Bangor. Marcy was a member of the Leon Garden Club and the Bangor Area Business Organization. She loved football (Packers of course), fishing (usually out fished Chuck) and ceramics, wood burning, knitting and helping Chuck in the business.