BANGOR — Martha “Marcy” LaBeause, 57, of Bangor passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at her home surrounded by family. She was born Sept. 7, 1963, in Waukegan, Ill.
Marcy grew up in the Janesville, Wis., area. After graduation Marcy held many occupations like EMT, security guard, and a jeweler with Sheppard Jewelers, but the one she loved the most was being a mother.
In 2006, she was diagnosed with stage four renal failure, which required dialysis. During this time she was an advocate in helping new patients become adjusted to dialysis. She met Chuck LaBeause in 2005 and married July 17, 2010, in Leon. They moved to Bangor in 2016. She was co-founder/owner of Woodchuck Woods and Gifts in Bangor. Marcy was a member of the Leon Garden Club and the Bangor Area Business Organization. She loved football (Packers of course), fishing (usually out fished Chuck) and ceramics, wood burning, knitting and helping Chuck in the business.
Marcy is survived by her husband, Chuck LaBeause; mother, Donna Kuehl; brother, Dewayne Scheight; her children, Jesse (Samantha) Yasaitis, Mike (Jen) Perry, Rob (Ann Marie) Perry, McKenzie Smythe, Cassandra (Jeff) Mayfield, Joe LaBeause, Christopher (Julia) LaBeause, Michael (Kari) Cerda, Jason (Sue) Cerda. She is further survived by numerous grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Maury Phillemalee.
A celebration of Marcy’s life will be held Saturday, July 17, in Leon.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schanhoferfh.com.
The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta is assisting the family with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.