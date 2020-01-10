Mary Ann Komiskey

Mary Ann S. Komiskey, 78, of Tomah passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Serenity House, Tomah. She was born April 10, 1941, to Michael and Anna (Sobey) Skrot in Vandergrift, Pa. She attended Apollo High School, graduating with the Class of 1959. Mary Ann had a tremendous work ethic that was applied in community service, personally and professionally. She retired as a civil servant, having worked at the Pentagon, Fort McCoy, and numerous other installations. She also enjoyed working on her family’s dairy farm north of Tomah. Mary Ann was very active in the Tomah community, was a business owner, served on the Tomah School Board for six years and City Council for six years. As a woman of faith, Mary Ann was a faithful and devoted member of Queen of the Apostles Parish, serving as president of the Family Life Committee and president of the PCCW.
Mary Ann lived an active life with numerous hobbies. She was an avid gardener, taking a lot of pride in her yard. She loved sewing, cooking, and canning. Mary Ann loved to travel, especially by train. Those that knew her, knew she loved shopping and the thrill of finding the perfect item for those she loved. She loved life and genuinely enjoyed talking with people and sharing ideas.
She is survived by her children, Debbie (Jay) Biljes of Ohio, Leo (Dawn) Hott of Tomah, Michael (Andi) Komiskey of Oregon, and Jeanne Marten of Tomah. She is survived by her life partner, Pete Komiskey of Tomah; her brother, Ed (Nancy) Skrot of Pennsylvania; and her sister, Helen (Cornell) Kvartek of Pennsylvania; and sister, Pat (Ray) Ausk of Pennsylvania. She is further survived by eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren as well as other relatives and many dear friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Mike and George; her sisters, Eleanor, Blanche, Dottie, and Vicki; and her son-in-law, David Marten.
A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Queen of the Apostles Parish at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 303 W. Monroe St., Tomah. Father Eric Berns will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home and from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service at the church. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
