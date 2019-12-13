Mary E. Ostlie, 69, of Tomah passed away unexpectedly at her home Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. She was born Aug. 24, 1950, to Virgil and Myrtle Elaine (Shaw) Griffin in Sparta. She was employed at Toro, from 1979 through 2006.

In her free time, Mary enjoyed the simple life; playing cards, camping with Kenny and fishing were of few of her favorite things to do. She was a loving mother and grandmother, had a strong and determined personality and so much kindness and caring in her heart.

She is survived by her longtime life partner, Kenny Harmel of Tomah; a daughter, Karla (Dan) Widzins of Tomah; grandchildren, Nick (Morgan) Widzins and Bethany Widzins all of Tomah; three great-grandchildren, Ryan, Nolan and Sophia; nieces, Angel (Mike) Riendl of Onalaska, Shelly (Greg) Schissel and Amie Griffin all of Dousman, Wis., Roberta Griffin of Tomah and Leann Meyer of Mondovi, Wis.; a nephew, Kevin Havard of Tennessee; and great-niece, Kevalee Meyer of Mondovi. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, William “Bill” Hatch; two brothers, Thomas and Robert Griffin; a sister, Jo Ann Griffin; nephew, Justin Griffin; and great-niece, Hope.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Pastor David Dahl will officiate. Burial will be in the La Grange Cemetery. Relatives and friends were invited to for a time of visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the services Thursday, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

