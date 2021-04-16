Mary Jane Coleman, 91, of Tomah died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Serenity House, Tomah. She was born Jan. 6, 1930, to Peter and Stella (Frankowak) Jablonski in Milwaukee. In 1948, Mary entered the convent of St. Joseph, Stevens Point, Wis. She taught elementary school students in Stevens Point, Green Bay, Milwaukee and Hatley. In 1966, she was the principal of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic School. In 1973, she turned to the public-school sector in Tomah and was a principal until 1980. For the next 15 years she worked at Lemonweir Elementary School prior to retirement. On Aug. 8, 1975, Mary Jane was united in marriage to Carl C. Coleman at St. James Catholic Church, Milwaukee. He preceded her in death Nov. 23, 2006. Mary loved doing things with her family, stepchildren, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Together, Mary and Carl loved camping, gardening, and visiting family and friends. She was famous for her meatballs, cheese spreads and fresh apple breads. Mary was a faithful and devoted member of Queen of the Apostles Parish and enjoyed spending time with her parish family. Serving as past chairwoman of the St. Cecilia Guild as well as past chairwoman of Martha’s group which assisted with funeral luncheons.