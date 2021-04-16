Mary Jane Coleman, 91, of Tomah died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Serenity House, Tomah. She was born Jan. 6, 1930, to Peter and Stella (Frankowak) Jablonski in Milwaukee. In 1948, Mary entered the convent of St. Joseph, Stevens Point, Wis. She taught elementary school students in Stevens Point, Green Bay, Milwaukee and Hatley. In 1966, she was the principal of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic School. In 1973, she turned to the public-school sector in Tomah and was a principal until 1980. For the next 15 years she worked at Lemonweir Elementary School prior to retirement. On Aug. 8, 1975, Mary Jane was united in marriage to Carl C. Coleman at St. James Catholic Church, Milwaukee. He preceded her in death Nov. 23, 2006. Mary loved doing things with her family, stepchildren, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Together, Mary and Carl loved camping, gardening, and visiting family and friends. She was famous for her meatballs, cheese spreads and fresh apple breads. Mary was a faithful and devoted member of Queen of the Apostles Parish and enjoyed spending time with her parish family. Serving as past chairwoman of the St. Cecilia Guild as well as past chairwoman of Martha’s group which assisted with funeral luncheons.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends, especially Natalie and Marcia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl; and 13 siblings.
A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at Queen of the Apostles Parish, 303 West Monroe St., Tomah. Monsignor David Kunz will officiate. A parish rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Saturday with a visitation to follow until the time of the services. A graveside committal service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at Dannavang Cemetery, township of Lincoln, rural Warrens. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be offered to the family by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and use CDC recommended guidelines for Social Distance and Safety Measures.
Mary’s family would like to thank the staff at Liberty Village especially caregivers, Ashley and Diane for the kindness shown to Mary throughout the years and the nurses and staff of Serenity House for the compassionate care given to Mary in her final days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.