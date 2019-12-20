Mary L. Graf (Rose), 93, of Tomah passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. She was born to Herbert and Alma (Johnson) Rose, in Tomah, Sept. 30, 1926.
Mary grew up in Tomah and attended Tomah public schools. After high school, Mary enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and received a degree in education. Mary taught in Sparta, Pendleton, Oregon, McHenry, Illinois and Tomah. Mary was married to John Graf June 14, 1952, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church (Indian Creek), Camp Douglas.
Mary was involved in many organizations including the Tomah Police and Fire Commission, St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tomah Public Library, Trees for Tomorrow and Tomah Study Club. Mary was an avid Badgers fan and an active alumni member. Mary enjoyed watching her sons sports activities, going on family camping trips, playing bridge and spending time with family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, John (Roberta), David (Chris) and Jim (Heidi). In addition she is survived by her grandchildren, Julie (Alan) Domeyer, Andy (Jessie) Graf, Elizabeth (Tim) Kubiszewski, Eric (Katie) Graf, Therese, Daniel and Michael Graf; and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Ann Sauthoff.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Alma; her husband, John; and her brother, John.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. followed by a church service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tomah. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah. A light meal will be held at the church following the committal service at the cemetery. The Torkelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donors may send donations to St. Paul’s Church or the Tomah Public Library. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
