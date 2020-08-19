You have permission to edit this article.
Mary L. (Plantz) Bemis
Mary L. (Plantz) Bemis

Mary L. (Plantz) Bemis

Mary L. (Plantz) Bemis, 58, passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, from terminal cancer, at the home of her sister, Kelly. She was placed in the care of family and friends, all of whom helped comfort her to achieve peace. She was born Oct. 13, 1961, to Lynn and Laverne O. Plantz, in Everett, Wash. Mary had a variety of occupations through her life, which included groovy mama and hip grandma. Her life was an adventure, whether Mary was out in nature or inside the beautiful mind she had.

Mary is survived by her children, Jessica, Christopher, and David Odden; grandchildren, Logan, Levi, Brianna, Bobby, Brayden, Bennie; sisters, Mary Beth, Sheri, Kelly, Lisa, Kimberly, Susan; brothers, Thomas, Lawrence, Michael; nieces, nephews, extended relatives, friends, and countless others, who ever needed a warm meal and some of the weight off their shoulders.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, David; grandchild, JaJa; and her traveling buddy, Pepper the Dalmatian.

A celebration of life gathering will be held 1 p.m. Aug. 22, at 27835 Epic Ave., Tomah, a family member's house. Mary always appreciated a good party, so guests please only worry about bringing a dish to pass.

