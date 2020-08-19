Mary L. (Plantz) Bemis, 58, passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, from terminal cancer, at the home of her sister, Kelly. She was placed in the care of family and friends, all of whom helped comfort her to achieve peace. She was born Oct. 13, 1961, to Lynn and Laverne O. Plantz, in Everett, Wash. Mary had a variety of occupations through her life, which included groovy mama and hip grandma. Her life was an adventure, whether Mary was out in nature or inside the beautiful mind she had.