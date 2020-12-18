Mary Lou Rose, 89, of Tomah passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the Serenity House in Tomah. She was born Sept. 28, 1931, to Leslie and Mary (Richardson) Kenyon in Kendall.

Mary Lou was united in marriage to John A. Rose July 3, 1951. Together Mary Lou and John owned and operated the Tomah Cash Store. She was a long-time volunteer for delivering Meals on Wheels and collecting donations for the American Cancer Society. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed a rousing card game called spoons with her grandkids.

She is survived by her children, John (Sally) Rose, Nancy (Michael) Roush, and Mark (Kerry) Rose all of Tomah; grandchildren, Paul (Abbey) Rose, Elizabeth (Andrew) Bloom, Tessa Rose, Matthew (Lindsey) Rose, Jesse (Kristi) Roush, Daniel (Lisa) Rose, Cory (Christina) Roush, Ryan (Nicole) Rose, Kelsey (Jake Sather) Rose, Tyler (Jordyn) Rose, and Addie (Nicholas) Balde; great-grandchildren, Anna, Mary Alice and Katie Rose, Kaleb Rose, Violet and Charlotte Bloom, Maci Rose, Austin Nolan-Richter, Hunter and Emma Weston, Karter and Karson Hoag, Paisley Roush, Chloe, Ashton, Owen and Olivia Roush, Jordy and Jaye Rose, Ezra and Izabella Sather. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Mary; her husband, John; a son, Thomas; brothers, Charles and Keith Kenyon.

Visitation was held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. A private family service was held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, in Warrens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Tomah Hospice Touch. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.