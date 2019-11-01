MAUSTON, Wis./WINONA — MaryJo (Ludeking) Coleman, 72, of Mauston and Winona, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, with her fiancé, Dan Pomeroy, by her side. MaryJo was born April 18, 1947, to Walter and Alice Ludeking in Tomah, Wis. She graduated from Tomah High School and attended UW-Madison to study journalism. She moved to Branson, Mo., and later the Wisconsin Dells area, to pursue her lifelong career in real estate.
MaryJo (Iris) was passionate about flora, fauna, friends and animals. She was a Master Gardener, Carl W. Nelson animal shelter volunteer, and in-home hospice volunteer. Her talents for gardening were admired by all. She single-handedly sculpted her yard on the Wisconsin River, into MJ’s Paradise: A Garden of Eden. She loved to cook, entertain and gift family and friends. Everyone felt special in her presence.
“Iris” was the picture of health and vitality until 2016, when she began her three-year struggle with Lyme’s disease. More recently she was diagnosed with Parkinsonism, MSA (Multiple System Atrophy). She met these challenges bravely, never complaining and with the sweetest of smiles to the very end.
MaryJo is survived by her fiancé, Dan Pomeroy; sister, Beverly Bristow; four nephews, John Tomlin, David Tomlin, Steven Simpkins, and Bob Ludeking; two nieces, Terry Bidwell and Cindy Monson; many special friends including, Michelle, Melanie, Mary, Tracie, Charlene, Rita, Gloria, Jane, Rachel, Anissa, Nicki, Ann, Helen, DeeDee and Lynn—to name a few; and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Coleman; parents, Walter and Alice Ludeking; very special aunt, Caroline Wright; brothers, Walter Ludeking Jr. and Chuck Ludeking; and other extended family. Those who passed before her have welcomed her home as flowers welcome the sun and the rain.
A celebration of MaryJo’s vibrant life will be held in Mauston, at a later date to be determined. Until then, to honor her memory and spirit you are encouraged to do as she did: Volunteer, pay-it-forward and always “tell it like it is.”
Hoff Celebration of Life Center—Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory of MaryJo and sign her online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com.
