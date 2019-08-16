Maxine Claire (Vandervort) Musselman, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Serenity House in Tomah, after a long struggle with a congenital heart defect and renal disease. Maxine and her twin sister, Val Jean, were born in Sparta, March 19, 1945.
Maxine attended Kirby State Grade School and graduated from Tomah High School in 1963. After high school, she worked in La Crosse, as a typist and later, at the Northwest Telephone Company, as an operator. She married Dennis Alvin Musselman, Feb. 11, 1967, at the Tomah Congregational Church. They lived in Columbus, Miss., and Warner Robins, Ga., while Dennis was in the Air Force, after which they settled in Roanoke, Va. They lived in Roanoke for the rest of their married life. There Maxine served as a teacher’s aide and daycare worker. She was known to children as “the story lady.” Maxine was a devout Christian. As a member of Thrasher Memorial Church in Vinton, Va., and the First United Methodist Church in Tomah, she was involved in many outreach programs, including Emmaus. She was also a gifted embroiderer and baker of cakes and made possibly the best coleslaw in the Northern Hemisphere, at the very least. She loved her family very much.
Maxine was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence and Leone Vandervort; her husband, Dennis; her grandparents, Mary Clay Vandervort and Floyd and Nita Purdy; brother-in-law, Dennis Classey; sister-in-law, Wendy Russell Vandervort; many uncles, aunts and cousins and in-laws.
Surviving her are her daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and Andrew Trent; two grandchildren, Lili and Julian Trent; beloved twin, Val Classey; brother, Bruce Vandervort; sister and brother-in-law, Janelle and Ken Dvorak; nieces and nephews, Will and Conor Dvorak; Lucy Vandervort and daughter, Catherine; Nick Vandervort; Mark Cottingham and children, Chris and Raissa; and Emily Cottingham and her daughters, Stella and Kim.
A memorial service will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 16, at the First United Methodist Church, 1105 Butts Ave. Pastor Krysta Deede will officiate. Burial will be in the La Grange Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
