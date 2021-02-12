BLACK CREEK, Wis. — Melissa Lynn Hinnendael, 44, beloved mother, daughter, and sister, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, of natural causes.
She was born Feb. 19, 1976, in Green Bay, Wis., to Lewis Hinnendael and Sally Drinkwine.
At a young age Melissa moved to Warrens with her family where she spent her childhood and teenage years. After having her daughter at a young age, Melissa prided herself on going to college where she earned a degree in information technology from Lakeland College. She spent time in the insurance industry working at various places, including Humana.
Melissa enjoyed spending all her free time with her grandchildren who were the light of her life. She will forever be remembered for her contagious smile and her big heart.
Melissa is survived by her daughter, Brooke Hinnendael; and her two grandchildren, Ahnala Hibbler and Rose Fadda. She is further survived by her father, Lewis (Marianne) Hinnendael; mother, Sally Drinkwine; brother, Scott (Cathy) Hinnendael; nephew, Jameson; sister, Shania Drinkwine; niece, Reagan; grandparents, Durleen (Peter) Braasch; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Jim (Mary) Hinnendael and Murray (Esther) Trudell.
A memorial service was held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, in Green Bay, Wis. Memorial with Fr. Andrew Cribben O. Praem officiating. Online condolences may be sent to Melissa’s family at www.prokowall.com. In lieu of floral expressions all monetary donations will be used for her grandchildren’s education.
