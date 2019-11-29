WARRENS — Meredith A. Eisfeldt, 84, of Warrens died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at her home. She was born Nov. 6, 1935, to Walter and Jean (Mizer) Taylor, in the town of Oakdale. She was a member of the Tomah Senior High School graduating class of 1953. After high school, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Eisfeldt, Sept. 15, 1953, at Bethel Baptist Church. After they were married, they moved to the Milwaukee area, where she worked for the Laddish Company. When they moved back to Tomah, she worked for Department of Veterans Affairs, in the Patient Funds Department until her retirement.

Meredith was an avid outdoors woman and enjoyed family camping trips and fishing. She was a people person who enjoyed playing cards, scrap booking and visiting with her many family and friends. She had a talent for working with her hands; crocheting blankets and Christmas ornaments. She made blankets for each of her children and grandchildren in their favorite color. Meredith loved spending time with her large family and loved holding the new babies; at every family gathering there was always more than anyone could eat. She would decorate for the holidays and every year had to be new decorations. Meredith had a great sense of humor and was joking and laughing right up to the end. Her contagious laugh will always be remembered. Meredith had a strong faith, she read her Bible daily and shared her faith. She knew that when her time was called that she would be united with her husband, Kenneth and her Lord and Savior.