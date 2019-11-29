WARRENS — Meredith A. Eisfeldt, 84, of Warrens died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at her home. She was born Nov. 6, 1935, to Walter and Jean (Mizer) Taylor, in the town of Oakdale. She was a member of the Tomah Senior High School graduating class of 1953. After high school, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Eisfeldt, Sept. 15, 1953, at Bethel Baptist Church. After they were married, they moved to the Milwaukee area, where she worked for the Laddish Company. When they moved back to Tomah, she worked for Department of Veterans Affairs, in the Patient Funds Department until her retirement.
Meredith was an avid outdoors woman and enjoyed family camping trips and fishing. She was a people person who enjoyed playing cards, scrap booking and visiting with her many family and friends. She had a talent for working with her hands; crocheting blankets and Christmas ornaments. She made blankets for each of her children and grandchildren in their favorite color. Meredith loved spending time with her large family and loved holding the new babies; at every family gathering there was always more than anyone could eat. She would decorate for the holidays and every year had to be new decorations. Meredith had a great sense of humor and was joking and laughing right up to the end. Her contagious laugh will always be remembered. Meredith had a strong faith, she read her Bible daily and shared her faith. She knew that when her time was called that she would be united with her husband, Kenneth and her Lord and Savior.
She is survived by a son, Bruce, of Camp Douglas; three daughters, Vicki (fiancé, Dan Wight) Tupper, of Florida, Barbara Coulson, of Wautoma, Wis., Debra (Nini) Trujillo of Warrens; 15 grandchildren, Cody and Tiara Eisfeldt, Troy Braman, Justin Braman, Jesse (Mandy) Braman, Matt (Brandy) Finch, Megan Rosin, Mitch (Traci) Coulson, Martin Trujillo, Luis (Mandi) Trujillo, Yolanda (fiancé, Jon) Trujillo, Dan (Molly) Wight, Michael Wight, David (Johanna) Wight and Eric (Claire) Wight; two stepgrandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters, Gerri (Merle) Adams and Pat (Harry) Smith; brothers, Walter (Pat) Taylor Jr., Don (Mary) Taylor; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Michael and Mark; two sons-in-law, Darrel Coulson and Robert Tupper; brothers and sisters; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Bethel Baptist Church, N9498 First Ave., Camp Douglas. Pastor Ronald Davidson will officiate. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery, town of Cutler. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service and Saturday at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
