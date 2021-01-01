TOMAH — Merle J. Hill, 102, of Tomah passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Tomah Memorial Hospital. Merle was born on the historic Hill farm, one mile west of Tomah, to Caddie and Emma (Zastoupil) Hill, Dec. 22, 1918. Merle was united in marriage to Anne Marie Daly.

Merle graduated Tomah High School in 1936 and the Marquette School of Journalism in 1940. Knowing full well that the U.S. was headed for war, even though most Americans still thought otherwise, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in January 1941. He rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant and served with the 25th Infantry Division, known as “Tropical Lightning,” of the 6th Army, USEF. Serving in the 3rd Field Hospital, he and his future wife, Lt. Anne Daley, campaigned in the Pacific Theater, first in New Guinea and then the Philippines, landing at Leyte Gulf on D-Day Plus One and participating in the decisive final action to retake the Philippines, known as “The Battle of Zig Zag Pass,” in 1945.