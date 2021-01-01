TOMAH — Merle J. Hill, 102, of Tomah passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Tomah Memorial Hospital. Merle was born on the historic Hill farm, one mile west of Tomah, to Caddie and Emma (Zastoupil) Hill, Dec. 22, 1918. Merle was united in marriage to Anne Marie Daly.
Merle graduated Tomah High School in 1936 and the Marquette School of Journalism in 1940. Knowing full well that the U.S. was headed for war, even though most Americans still thought otherwise, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in January 1941. He rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant and served with the 25th Infantry Division, known as “Tropical Lightning,” of the 6th Army, USEF. Serving in the 3rd Field Hospital, he and his future wife, Lt. Anne Daley, campaigned in the Pacific Theater, first in New Guinea and then the Philippines, landing at Leyte Gulf on D-Day Plus One and participating in the decisive final action to retake the Philippines, known as “The Battle of Zig Zag Pass,” in 1945.
In August 1946, he married his “favorite officer,” Anne Marie Daly, in Chicago. They made their home in La Crosse, where they raised their six children. Merle had a distinguished journalistic career, beginning in 1946, at the La Crosse Tribune. For two years, he was a beat reporter and then became (Telegraph) News Editor, for 35 years. In that time he edited and wrote banner headlines on all the major stories of the Post-World War II era; Armistice in Korea, the launch of Sputnik, multiple “space shots,” assassinations of President Kennedy, Martin Luther King and Senator Robert F. Kennedy, the Vietnam War, Watergate and numerous presidential elections. As such, he penned over 350,000 headlines in that time. He also created one of the greatest newspaper mastheads of all time: “We Strive To Find The Truth and Fearlessly Print It.”
Merle held many leadership positions including president of the Wisconsin Associated Press Editors, president of the Rose Bellerue Day Care Center, one of the first day care centers in Wisconsin, president of the La Crosse Tribune Credit Union, chairman of the Blessed Sacrament Parish Council, and president of Hill Farms, Inc. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and was an excellent bridge player. Most of all, he enjoyed splitting wood and ranking it at his “office” on the farm during a long retirement.
He is survived by his daughter, Margaret Soller of Michigan, and her children, Jackie Frye, Brian Soller, and Katie Soller, and his son, James (Susan) Hill. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kelly Maniar, daughter of Catherine, Chantel Temp, and Jesse Henning, children of Elizabeth and Trevor Hill, son of Thomas, and many great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Anne, and second wife, Jayne Nault; and his children, Sister Mary Pat, Catherine, Elizabeth, and Tom; and his beloved dog “Oliver.”
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Monsignor Kunz will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
“30”
