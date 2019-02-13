Michael Edwin Hohn, 76, of Tomah passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, with his loving family by his side.
Michael was born in Black River, June 12, 1942, to Barthel Antone and Alice (Bowen) Hohn. When he was 19 years old his family moved to Tomah and this is when he met a young lady named Andrea Dennis. Soon after they met, he moved away. Four years later, Andrea received a letter from Michael and Jan. 6, 1964, they became husband and wife.
Michael worked for a while at American Motors in Kenosha, Wis., and when he moved back to Tomah, he worked many odd jobs until finally taking a full-time job with the Tomah Water and Sewer Department for 35 years. After he retired from the city, he went to work for Walmart, where he did maintenance and later as a greeter.
Michael is survived by his wife of 55 years, Andrea; two daughters, Michelle (Michael) Schroeder and Hilary (Robert) Anthony all of Tomah; eight grandchildren, Maverick (special friend, Amber Anthony) Schroeder, Montana (special friend, Rebecca Olsen) Schroeder, Marcus Schroeder, Mitchell and Madonna Schroeder, Jewel Marie Johnson, Jay (special friend, Shelby Hawes) Johnson and Nevaeh Anthony; long time family friend and father of two grandchildren, Scott Johnson; along with a half-brother and sister; other relatives and many friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Barthel and Alice; and two half-brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Travis Cox will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at Torkelson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
