WILMINGTON, N.C./TOMAH — Michael J. Graham, 74, of Wilmington, formerly of Tomah, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born Oct. 1, 1945, in Tomah, son of the late Francis Graham and Theresa (Snyder) Graham.
He was a police officer in his hometown for nine years. He spent three years in the Army and 17 years in the Navy, retiring as a Corpsman in 1995. He was a long-standing member of St. Therese Catholic Church, in Wrightsville Beach.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jean (Myers) Graham; three children; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Robert, of Illinois; two sisters, Ellen, of Green Bay, Wis., and Mary of Milwaukee; and two sisters-in-law, Patty, of Tomah and Trisha, of Waco, Texas.
He was preceded in death by one sister; and four brothers.
If you would like to donate in his name, please consider Lower Cape Fear Life Care or a Veterans organization.
