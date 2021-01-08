Michael Jon Philps

After graduating from Tomah High School in 1960, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin—Madison in 1965, and completed a Master’s degree at the University of Minnesota in 1970. After graduation, he worked with the West Virginia Department of Aging and then the Department of Health and Social Services in Wisconsin, eventually leaving public service in 1983 to join The Lakewood Group in Madison, Wis. After all four of his children completed degrees at UW—Madison, he and Kathleen moved to Lake Oswego, Ore., where he worked for Brim Health Care. In 1997, they moved to Nashville, Tenn., where Michael worked for Columbia Healthcare and later Beverly Healthcare, which was based in Fort Smith, Ark. In 2002, he and Kathleen founded their own strategic planning company. In 2007, they relocated their company to southern California where they took advantage of the beaches, mountains, and deserts to hike and camp.