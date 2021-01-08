Michael Jon Philps, 78, died peacefully the morning of Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at his home in Anaheim, Calif., following a battle with progressive supranuclear palsy. Michael was born in Sparta Feb. 10, 1942, to Chet and Olga Philps of Camp Douglas. He married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen Tralmer, in 1962 at St. James Catholic Church, in Camp Douglas.
After graduating from Tomah High School in 1960, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin—Madison in 1965, and completed a Master’s degree at the University of Minnesota in 1970. After graduation, he worked with the West Virginia Department of Aging and then the Department of Health and Social Services in Wisconsin, eventually leaving public service in 1983 to join The Lakewood Group in Madison, Wis. After all four of his children completed degrees at UW—Madison, he and Kathleen moved to Lake Oswego, Ore., where he worked for Brim Health Care. In 1997, they moved to Nashville, Tenn., where Michael worked for Columbia Healthcare and later Beverly Healthcare, which was based in Fort Smith, Ark. In 2002, he and Kathleen founded their own strategic planning company. In 2007, they relocated their company to southern California where they took advantage of the beaches, mountains, and deserts to hike and camp.
Michael grew up with a love of airplanes and flying, and spent many happy hours at the Bloyer Airport in Tomah. He enjoyed hiking, camping, and spending time outdoors. Michael was also interested in politics and civil rights. He was an active member of the Wisconsin Student Association and traveled with the UW St. Paul’s chapel to join the March from Selma to Montgomery, Ala., in 1965. In 1964, he was selected as a member of the Iron Shield Society, one of the University of Wisconsin’s oldest and most prestigious honor societies.
Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Philps; and his parents, Chet and Olga Philps. He is survived by his brothers, Steven (Sandy) and John (Fran) Philps; his wife, Kathleen; his daughters, Sara Bowie (Mark), Orange, Calif., Dana Halkowski (Tom), Arlington, Va., Jessica Nichols (Joel), Kansas City, MO, and son, D’Arcy Philps (Ceci), Arlington, VA; his 11 grandchildren, Malcolm, Alice, Nicholas, Madeline, Benjamin, Alexander, Taylor, Harrison, Samantha, Spencer and Miranda; and his three great-grandchildren, Owen, Oliver and Margaret.
Due to covid restrictions, the family held a private service. Online condolences can be left at ShannonFamilyMortuary.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.