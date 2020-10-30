 Skip to main content
Michael Robert Miller
Michael Robert Miller, 54, fell asleep in death Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at UW Hospital. He was born Nov. 24, 1965.

Michael and his best friend, Karen (Peth), were married Feb. 15, 1985. He was happiest when spending time with the love of his life, his children, and being the best “Bumpa” to his three grandkids.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Robert; sister, Michele; and niece, Mariah.

He is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Melinda (Joseph) Strait, Matthew (Erica) Miller, and Melissa (Sean) Zakarian. Michael is also survived by his mother, Kay; sister, Marla; extended family, Shane, Chelsi, Holli, Robin and Finn Smothers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was known for his love of the outdoors, his woodworking projects, driving the Amish, and most importantly, being a faithful servant of Jehovah for over 36 years.

