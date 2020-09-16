Michael Stoda

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael J. Stoda, 71, of Tomah passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 19, 1949, to Valdo and Virginia (Jambois) Stoda in La Crosse. Michael graduated from Tomah High School in 1967.

As a young man, Michael enjoyed his solitude but expressed an interest in animal husbandry. This was evident by the number of adopted critters he rescued and cared for in his early years. He later became particularly fond of a certain horse name Stormy. Stormy, was an American Saddle bred and together they enjoyed many rides and even participated in an occasional horse-riding event hosted by the Tomah Saddle Club. Michael's work experience was spent mostly in the general labor capacity, such as that of Northern Engraving in Sparta, The Tomah Journal and Reese Recycling in the Tomah area as well as a temporary position as a Security Guard in the Madison area.

He is survived by his father, Valdo “Val” Stoda; and his siblings, Randy (Barbara) Stoda, Douglas (Ann) Stoda, and Deborah (David) Smith; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Stoda; a nephew, Chester Stoda; and great-nephew, Kyler Lenz.

Family and friends are invited for an outdoor drive-thru visitation from 1 until 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Committal services will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery at 2:15. Those who would like to be a part of the funeral procession are asked to be at the funeral home at 2 p.m. Due to Covid concerns, those in attendance are encouraged to respect social distancing guidelines. A recording of Michael's services will be uploaded on to the Torkelson Funeral Home website for anyone unable to attend. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah, WI is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.