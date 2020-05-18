× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CAMP DOUGLAS — Michael William Talbert, 49, of Camp Douglas passed away unexpectedly at his home Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born Aug. 13, 1970, to Clarence and Linda (Guy) Talbert in Virginia. Mike was united in marriage to Amanda Schroeder May 12, 2007, at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Camp Douglas.

Mike was a master certified mechanic, in both Ford and Chrysler, and most re-cently worked for Brenengen Auto in Tomah. He was extremely hard working and very skilled at his job.

Mike could be described as a “simple kind of man.” He was the kind of guy you would call when you needed a ride, a shoulder to cry on, or just a friend to talk to. Mike enjoyed coon hunting, fishing and being at the racetrack. He was a caring husband and loving father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Amanda; children, Holly Van Wormer, Ashley (Nate) Cullen, Bethany Talbert, Kaitlyn Schroeder (Talbert), Olivia Talbert, Devyn Talbert and Garett Talbert; grandchildren, Wyatt, Hunter, Kodi, Sonny and Scarlett; godchildren, Jacob Steele and Gracelynn Schott; sister, Batina (Rich) Laxton; brothers, Keith and Christopher Talbert; mother-in-law, Sara Schroder; and father-in-law, Blaine (Eldre) Schroeder. He is further survived by several nieces, nephews and other relatives.