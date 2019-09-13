Milton Pedersen, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Milt was born in Sparta, June 24, 1939, and grew up in Warrens, on a farm. He attended the Tomah High School where he was active in football, basketball and track. Milt enlisted in the Army in 1962, spent tours in Hawaii, El Paso, Texas, Colorado Springs, Colo., White Sands, N.M., Vietnam, Alaska and Stevens Point, Wis. He attended the Armed Forces Staff College in Virginia and completed his tour in Colorado Springs. He had an extremely distinguished military career and retired from an active 21 years of military service in 1983, as a Lt. Colonel O5. He was awarded the highest U.S. peacetime award, the Distinguished Superior Service Medal. After his military service, he pursued a career in the Department of Defense arena, working for SAIC, Ford Aerospace and Aeronautical Radio (ARINC). He retired as director of Space and Launch Systems in 1996 and lived in Monument, Colo.
He loved, enjoyed and was extremely proud of his two boys, Evan and Erik. He loved their wives, Dawn and Cheryl, and five grandchildren, Kerry, Katie, Kinsey, Kelin and Kira. He was blessed to spend time with his family and friends and enjoyed fishing, hunting and traveling. Most of all, he enjoyed being with his wife of 59 years, Beverly Scott Pedersen, also of Tomah. Milt was always a servant of the Lord and went out of his way to help people at his church, Black Forest Lutheran. He retired to Lake Havasu City, Ariz., until he returned to Colorado, to visit the mountains and be with his kids for one last year. He will be remembered and sorely missed.
