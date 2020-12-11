Murray D. Dingman, 90, of Tomah passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse. He was born March 30, 1930, to John W. and Diana (Kelly) Dingman, in Brainerd, Minn. After high school, Murray enlisted into the U.S. Army and proudly served his country. On February 16, 1957, Murray was united in marriage to Helen O. Madding in Three Forks, Mont.
Throughout his lifetime, Murray worked many occupations, but he worked the longest at the Milwaukee Railroad as a lineman, then a police officer. He also worked at the VA Hospital in Tomah before he retired again to run a cranberry marsh and sell dirt. His favorite job was working as a horse wrangler and guide in Yellowstone National Park.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, the IBEW, the NRA, and the Fraternal Order of Police.
In his spare time, Murray enjoyed working with leather, reading, enjoying time with his family, sharing stories, laughing, visiting, and keeping busy.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Helen of Tomah; children, Clint, Terri (Dave Brower), Diana (Jesse Rinehart), Teddi Ngare, Lori, Kathy Johnson, Becky, Brent, and John (Megan Jensen). 32 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren were blessed to call him Grandpa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Iona and Wendell Fox, and Charley and Ruth Parker, all of Three Forks, Mont.; his daughter, Brenda Wheeler; a granddaughter, Zabrina Young of Mitchell, S.D.; and all of his 20 siblings.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the VFW in Tomah. Only his children and his grandchildren will be allowed to attend in person. All other relatives and friends are invited to attend virtually by using Google Meet at https://meet.google.com/xng-zcvq-ahw or by viewing through the Murray Dingman facebook page livestream.
Military honors will be provided by the Curtis-McNut VFW Post #1382.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Memorial in Murray’s memory can be sent to Sonnenburg Family FH, PO Box 762, Tomah, WI 54660. Any financial contributions will be donated in Murray Don’s name to St. Jude Children’s.
