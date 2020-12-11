Murray Dingman

Murray D. Dingman, 90, of Tomah passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse. He was born March 30, 1930, to John W. and Diana (Kelly) Dingman, in Brainerd, Minn. After high school, Murray enlisted into the U.S. Army and proudly served his country. On February 16, 1957, Murray was united in marriage to Helen O. Madding in Three Forks, Mont.

Throughout his lifetime, Murray worked many occupations, but he worked the longest at the Milwaukee Railroad as a lineman, then a police officer. He also worked at the VA Hospital in Tomah before he retired again to run a cranberry marsh and sell dirt. His favorite job was working as a horse wrangler and guide in Yellowstone National Park.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, the IBEW, the NRA, and the Fraternal Order of Police.

In his spare time, Murray enjoyed working with leather, reading, enjoying time with his family, sharing stories, laughing, visiting, and keeping busy.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Helen of Tomah; children, Clint, Terri (Dave Brower), Diana (Jesse Rinehart), Teddi Ngare, Lori, Kathy Johnson, Becky, Brent, and John (Megan Jensen). 32 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren were blessed to call him Grandpa.