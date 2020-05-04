Myrtle Funmaker

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Myrtle A. (Hopinkah) Funmaker, 93, of Tomah passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born Feb. 17, 1927, to Abel and Allie (White) Hopinkah.

She is survived by her children, Wade (Kathleen) Blackdeer and Betty (Randall) Preece; brother, Tom Hopinkah; daughter-in-law, Kim Blackdeer; grandchildren, Tara (John) Chapman, Jay Blackdeer, Thea (Greg) Wilson, Elliot (Sara) Blackdeer, Carolyn Blackdeer and Brett (Chantal) Blackdeer, Maria (Julio) Alicea, Donald Rosin Jr., Daniel Rosin and Raven Rosin; great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bert; her daughter, Brenda; son, Garrett; and a great grandson, Devin; along with her sisters, Elvina Decora, Vera Sherwood, Iva LaMere, Constance Cabosos; and her brothers, Conrad and Jesse Hopinkah.

Private family services will be held Saturday, May 2, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Richard Mann will officiate. Burial will follow in the Blue Wing Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.