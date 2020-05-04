Myrtle Funmaker

Myrtle A. (Hopinkah) Funmaker, 93, of Tomah passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born Feb. 17, 1927, to Abel and Allie (White) Hopinkah.
She is survived by her children, Wade (Kathleen) Blackdeer and Betty (Randall) Preece; brother, Tom Hopinkah; daughter-in-law, Kim Blackdeer; grandchildren, Tara (John) Chapman, Jay Blackdeer, Thea (Greg) Wilson, Elliot (Sara) Blackdeer, Carolyn Blackdeer and Brett (Chantal) Blackdeer, Maria (Julio) Alicea, Donald Rosin Jr., Daniel Rosin and Raven Rosin; great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bert; her daughter, Brenda; son, Garrett; and a great grandson, Devin; along with her sisters, Elvina Decora, Vera Sherwood, Iva LaMere, Constance Cabosos; and her brothers, Conrad and Jesse Hopinkah.
Private family services will be held Saturday, May 2, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Richard Mann will officiate. Burial will follow in the Blue Wing Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.