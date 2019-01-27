Nancy Lee (Jovanovich) Lane
Nancy Lee (Jovanovich) Lane, 72, of Tomah passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at the Tomah Care Center surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 22, 1946, to Art and Margaret (Dasko) Jovanovich in Ottawa, Ill. She was united in marriage to William Edward Lane April 3, 1966. He preceded her in death April 26, 2015.
Nancy loved to play bingo and enjoyed tending to her garden.
She is survived by her son, William (Jean) Lane II; daughter, Pamela; both of Tomah; three grandchildren, Kaylee Courtade, Zachary Courtade, Jennifer Lane; great-grandchild, Aubrea Breunig; brother, Richard Jovanovich of Ottawa; sister, Sharon Jovanovich of Ottawa; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Monsignor Richard Gilles will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Oak Grove Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.