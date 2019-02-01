Newell Phillip Netsch

STOCKTON, Mo. — Newell Phillip Netsch, 89, of Stockton passed from this life Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.

He was born in Kansas City, Mo., Jan. 8, 1930. Celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, with military honors at Stockton United Methodist Church, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment of cremains will be in Tomah, at a later date. Full obituary may be viewed at brumbackfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SAMA Food Pantry.

