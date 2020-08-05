CAMP DOUGLAS — Norel Quist, 84, of Camp Douglas died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Tomah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Norel was born May 2, 1936, to Arthur C. and Lucele H. (Stoiber) Quist, in the town of Clifton, Wis. Norel graduated from Tomah High School in 1954. Norel has lived in the town of Clifton all his life. Norel served in the Wisconsin National Guard for eight years and active duty for nine months during the Berlin Crisis.

Norel is survived by his wife, Marleen of Camp Douglas; a son, Gary of Camp Douglas; three daughters, Noreen (Tom) Calhoun of Kendall, Lynne (John) Reames of Choctaw, Okla., Kay Slama of Camp Douglas; a son, Bruce of Camp Douglas; a sister, Audrey Abbs; and a sister-in-law, Margie Quist; and by grandchildren, Jeff (Mariah) Quist of Necedah, Wis., Gregg (Kristi) Quist of Camp Douglas, Brittanie Calhoun of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., Travis (Jami) Calhoun of Kendall, Jennifer (Sam) Smith of Edmond, Okla., Roger Lindley of Warr Acres, Okla., Kirk (Pa) Slama of Hustler, Keith Slama of Camp Douglas; and great-grandchildren, Garret Calhoun of Kendall, Turner Calhoun of Kendall, Zachary Quist of Camp Douglas, Allison Quist of Wisconsin Rapids, Ethan Quist of Necedah, Lilly Rakowski of Wisconsin Rapids, Shelby Robinson of Wisconsin Rapids, Miley Robinson of Wisconsin Rapids, Lilliana Smith of Edmond, Sam Smith of Edmond, Ezera Lindley of Warr Acres, Julien Lindley of Warr Acres, Zeke Slama of Hustler.