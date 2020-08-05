CAMP DOUGLAS — Norel Quist, 84, of Camp Douglas died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Tomah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Norel was born May 2, 1936, to Arthur C. and Lucele H. (Stoiber) Quist, in the town of Clifton, Wis. Norel graduated from Tomah High School in 1954. Norel has lived in the town of Clifton all his life. Norel served in the Wisconsin National Guard for eight years and active duty for nine months during the Berlin Crisis.
Norel was united in marriage to Marleen J. Clements July 4, 1959, at St. James Catholic Church in Camp Douglas.
Norel is survived by his wife, Marleen of Camp Douglas; a son, Gary of Camp Douglas; three daughters, Noreen (Tom) Calhoun of Kendall, Lynne (John) Reames of Choctaw, Okla., Kay Slama of Camp Douglas; a son, Bruce of Camp Douglas; a sister, Audrey Abbs; and a sister-in-law, Margie Quist; and by grandchildren, Jeff (Mariah) Quist of Necedah, Wis., Gregg (Kristi) Quist of Camp Douglas, Brittanie Calhoun of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., Travis (Jami) Calhoun of Kendall, Jennifer (Sam) Smith of Edmond, Okla., Roger Lindley of Warr Acres, Okla., Kirk (Pa) Slama of Hustler, Keith Slama of Camp Douglas; and great-grandchildren, Garret Calhoun of Kendall, Turner Calhoun of Kendall, Zachary Quist of Camp Douglas, Allison Quist of Wisconsin Rapids, Ethan Quist of Necedah, Lilly Rakowski of Wisconsin Rapids, Shelby Robinson of Wisconsin Rapids, Miley Robinson of Wisconsin Rapids, Lilliana Smith of Edmond, Sam Smith of Edmond, Ezera Lindley of Warr Acres, Julien Lindley of Warr Acres, Zeke Slama of Hustler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Maxine Franz and Donna Kreger; by three brothers, Sheldon, Korwin and Franklin Quist; three brothers-in-law, Howard Franz, Bill Kreger and Dick Abbs; a nephew, Gregg Franz; a niece, Karla Kreger.
Funeral services and inurnment at St. Michael’s Catholic Church and cemetery will be announced at a later date. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.