Norman Anderson

Norman E. Anderson, 86, of Tomah, passed away peacefully
Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Tomah Health. He was born May 20, 1934, to
Harold M. and Helen E. (Cattle) Anderson. He graduated from Tomah High School in 1952. He worked 37 years at the VA Medical Centers in North Chicago (Downey) and Tomah as the Chief, Ambulatory Care and later as the Administrative Assistant to the Chief, Psychiatry Service. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany as a personnel specialist from 1957-1959. Following retirement, he worked at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church as secretary and at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah.
Norman was known for being a musician who was a member of the Gospel Word Singers for over 40 years, a member of the Tomah Bel Ameche Singers, the Tomah Ecumenical Choir, the Warrens Baptist Church Choir, the Tomah Congregational Church Choir and most recently the Queen of the Apostles Church Choir. He provided solo work for many weddings, funerals and church services.
He directed the Warrens Baptist senior and junior choirs for many years and played the piano and organ for all chapel services while in the military and local church and funerals upon request. Most recently he was part of a group that sang and played the old hymns at Liberty Village Assisted Living in Tomah for the residents. His gift of song and his Faith in the Lord guided him throughout his life.
Norm’s organization skills found him to be helpful for many organizations. He served as secretary to the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) and secretary to the Warrens Area Business Association. While living in Warrens, Norm volunteered with the Warrens Cranberry Festival in many capacities for years. He enjoyed organizing and helping anyway possible.
He is survived by two nephews, Robert (Eudalee) Mesner of Florida, and Richard (Kathryn) Mesner of North Carolina; brother-in-law, Lloyd Mesner of Tomah; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Marian Mesner.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Burial will follow in the La Grange Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Standard Covid precautions will be taken, masks and social distancing will be enforced. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed on Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6743103337 (Meeting ID 814 6591 9918 Passcode 342788).
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.