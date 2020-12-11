Norman Anderson

Norman E. Anderson, 86, of Tomah, passed away peacefully

Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Tomah Health. He was born May 20, 1934, to

Harold M. and Helen E. (Cattle) Anderson. He graduated from Tomah High School in 1952. He worked 37 years at the VA Medical Centers in North Chicago (Downey) and Tomah as the Chief, Ambulatory Care and later as the Administrative Assistant to the Chief, Psychiatry Service. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany as a personnel specialist from 1957-1959. Following retirement, he worked at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church as secretary and at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah.

Norman was known for being a musician who was a member of the Gospel Word Singers for over 40 years, a member of the Tomah Bel Ameche Singers, the Tomah Ecumenical Choir, the Warrens Baptist Church Choir, the Tomah Congregational Church Choir and most recently the Queen of the Apostles Church Choir. He provided solo work for many weddings, funerals and church services.