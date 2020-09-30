Pamela J. Abbott, 52, of Tomah passed away surrounded by her family Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at her daughter’s home. Born March 6, 1968, to Spencer (Bud) L. and Donna M. (Ronney) Abbott Sr., in Racine, Wis. Pamela was a member of the Park High School graduating class of 1986. After graduating high school, she enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served her county. Some of her favorite places she was stationed were, Korea, Colorado Springs, Colo., and Nebraska. During her time served, she enjoyed the comradery with her fellow service men and women. After being honorably discharged from the military, Pamela finished a degree in graphic design and marketing at Gateway Technical College. She was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wonewoc, Wis.
In her free time, Pamela loved playing board games and the roll playing game, Dungeons & Dragons. She kept her notebooks and dice close by and during those service years, they would often be stuffed in a backpack and brought out when there was some down time; gaining experience points, leveling up, going on quests and adventures. Hours would run into days, and she cherished every single minute.
When those beautiful grandbabies came into her life, Pamela’s free time was filled with lots of love, laughter, and snuggle time.
She is survived by her children, Danielle K. (Billy Currin) Kaspari of Tomah, Kayla Barrett of Portage, Wis.; grandchildren, Gabriella P. Currin, Pennelope E.J. Kaspari, and London A. Barrett; siblings, Bill (Sandy) Redmann, Linda (Ken) Taylor, Judith (Mark) Miller and Spencer (Alice) Abbott Jr. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends, including her best friend, Janice Sage, and partner. Dan Lange.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; and many aunts and uncles.
According to her wishes a private family service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wonewoc, and laid to rest with military honors.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
