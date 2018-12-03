Patricia Hart

The Lord called Patricia “Pat” Hart, 87, of Tomah home Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
In 1994, Pat married Earl Hart and after four short years Earl was called home to the Lord. Possibly you knew Pat when she was married to Linus Houn (1954-1989) before he preceded her in death. Or possibly you knew her by Pat Collins, the daughter of Warren and Georgia Collins. No matter which name you knew her by, Pat always called you by name.
Pat was the type of person who enjoyed people. She took pleasure in connecting every person she met to a time in her life as an x-ray lab technician at Hillsboro Hospital, second grade school teacher, manager of Supper Clubs, china painting, or the many clubs and organizations she belonged to. With each greeting, “Hi good lookin, Precious, or Hun,” Pat made everyone feel welcomed, loved and appreciated.
Pat led a prayerful life. Through the many surgeries and frequent hospital stays, Pat faithfully said daily prayers and the rosary for others who also needed guidance and/or comfort. When questioned a common response would be, “Time will tell.”
The time Pat spent with us is memorable. She showed her love through the food she cooked for us, a word of encouragement, the laughter she shared in the telling of a good joke and the love she wholeheartedly gave. With those memories, Pat will always remain alive within each one of us. When you hear the Tennessee Waltz or eat a peanut butter cookie, know Pat is near.
Family was very important to Pat. Raymond, Bobby and Mary, are three foster children she and Linus cared for before the birth of their daughter, Rita (Darrell) Hinzman. In 1994, when Pat married Earl Hart, she lovingly accepted the addition of three stepchildren, Pat (1949-1997) Plantico, John (Linda) Hart and Helen (Harry) Streekstra. Pat cherished the time spent with her eight grandchildren, Brad (Emily) Hinzman, Sarah (Jason) Hibbler, Emerson, Phillip (Stephanie) Hart, Mary Ott, Monica (Josiah) Groth, Lee (Cara) Streekstra and Eric (Melanie) Streekstra; In addition, her 14 great-grandchildren, Aiden, Carter, Jaylin, Sarah, Ryan, Lauren, Charlie, Maya, Lindsey, Victoria, Laurel, Aaron, Jasmine and Owen.
Throughout Pat’s life she enjoyed spending time with her eight siblings. There was always good food—a lot of it, much laughter and dancing, once her brother, Joe and his wife, Margery got everyone in motion. Sadly, three siblings preceded Pat in death, Margaret Friedl, Mary Walter and Helen Kriss. However, her remaining siblings, Joe (Margery) Collins, Joanne (Don) Holgerson, John (Toni) Collins, Regina (Harry) Tupy and Rita (Jim) Mislivechek, keep the value of joy and laughter ongoing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, at the Queen of Apostles Parrish at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 303 West Monroe St., Tomah. Monsignor Richard Gilles will officiate. Burial will be at the Warrens Mills Cemetery.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to wwwsonnenburgfamilyfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family will be accepting donations to Queen of the Apostles Education Fund (formerly Saint Mary’s Grade School), the last school Pat taught at.
The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the many people who loved and cared for Pat beyond measure. Thank you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.