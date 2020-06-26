Patricia R. Goetzka (copy)

After graduating from Black River Falls High School, Pat moved to Madison, Wis., to attend secretarial school. She was then united in marriage to Leonard Goetzka June 16, 1956, at St. Luke’s Church in the town of Knapp. They moved to Milwaukee, where their children, Scott and Bonnie were born. In 1976, the family moved to the Onalaska area, where she was the office manager for Davey Engineering for 15 years. Pat and Len retired in 1997 and moved to the family farm in Warrens. Pat enjoyed gardening, canning, baking and had a passion for reading. Her smile was the biggest when her grandkids and great-grandkids were with her. Pat was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Kirby. She will be sadly missed by family and friends.