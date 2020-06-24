WARRENS — Patricia R. Goetzka, 84, or Warrens passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 21, 1937, to Howard and Alpha (Murphy) Thompson in Chicago.
After graduating from Black River Falls High School, Pat moved to Madison, Wis., to attend secretarial school. She was then united in marriage to Leonard Goetzka June 16, 1956, at St. Luke’s Church in the town of Knapp. They moved to Milwaukee, where their children, Scott and Bonnie were born. In 1976, the family moved to the Onalaska area, where she was the office manager for Davey Engineering for 15 years. Pat and Len retired in 1997 and moved to the family farm in Warrens. Pat enjoyed gardening, canning, baking and had a passion for reading. Her smile was the biggest when her grandkids and great-grandkids were with her. Pat was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Kirby. She will be sadly missed by family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Scott (Kris) Goetzka of Warrens, and Bonnie (Robert) Waldrop of Orlando, Fla.; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Cassie (Kris) Utke and their daughter, Holly, Adam (Cristin) Goetzka and their son, Warren, and Casey and Caden Waldrop.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; parents, Howard and Alpha; and brother, Jack Thompson.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Mormon—Knapp Cemetery, Warrens. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
