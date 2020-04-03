Patricia Soulier

She was a member of the McHenry High School graduating class of 1967. After high school she joined the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War era. She was stationed in Washington, D.C., and that’s where she met the love of her life, Tom Soulier. They were united in marriage Nov. 4, 1970. Upon Tom’s discharge from the service, they moved to Tomah. Patricia worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs in Tomah, until her retirement. After her retirement she returned to the V.A. as a volunteer because “she missed her guys.” She had a caring heart and would always do for others before herself. She volunteered for the bloodmobile for 25 years and served as their chairman. Patricia was a member of the Grassman-Sowle-Larsen-Senz American Legion Post #201 Ladies Auxiliary, and was a participate in the Golden Games. She traveled to Hawaii, New York and Indianapolis, for the competitions. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time watching movies with the grandchildren and taking casino trips with Tom.