Patricia Soulier, 71, of Tomah died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, in Lacrosse. She was born April 30, 1948, to Theodore and June (Price) Voight in Chicago.
She was a member of the McHenry High School graduating class of 1967. After high school she joined the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War era. She was stationed in Washington, D.C., and that’s where she met the love of her life, Tom Soulier. They were united in marriage Nov. 4, 1970. Upon Tom’s discharge from the service, they moved to Tomah. Patricia worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs in Tomah, until her retirement. After her retirement she returned to the V.A. as a volunteer because “she missed her guys.” She had a caring heart and would always do for others before herself. She volunteered for the bloodmobile for 25 years and served as their chairman. Patricia was a member of the Grassman-Sowle-Larsen-Senz American Legion Post #201 Ladies Auxiliary, and was a participate in the Golden Games. She traveled to Hawaii, New York and Indianapolis, for the competitions. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time watching movies with the grandchildren and taking casino trips with Tom.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 50 Years, Tom; Sandra (special friend, Louis Thompson) Jensen of Tomah, Catherine Van Zee of Tomah; six grandchildren, Tamara Jensen of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., Tomas Jensen of Warrens, Maggi (Justin) Neas of Wisconsin Rapids, Miranda VanZee of Tomah, Kacey VanZee of Wisconsin Rapids and Josh VanZee of Tomah; three great-grandchildren, Quintin, Kaden and Lainie; four brothers and sisters, Diane (Craig) Pierce of Woodstock, Ill., Paul (Sharon) Voight of McHenry, Ill., Ted (Davina) Voight of Burlington, Wis., and Rick (Julie) Voight of Johnsburg, Ill.; a sister-in-law, Laurene Taylor of Hayward, Wis.; three brothers-in-law, Robert (Rose) Soulier of Virginia, Bill (Missy) Soulier and Dennis (Virginia) Soulier, both of Bayfield, Wis.; special friends, Steve Jensen of Warrens, C.J. VanZee of Tomah and Ricky Merchant of Tomah; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her father-in-law and mother-in-law; an infant twin sister, Linda; a grandchild, Jordan; and two brothers, Phil and Don.
Per Patricia’s wishes there will be no services. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
