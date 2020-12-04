Patrick James Femal, 74, of Tomah passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Mayo Healthcare Systems – Franciscan Hospital at La Crosse. He was born Sept. 9, 1946, to Frances and Eleanor (Schilling) Femal in Appleton, Wis. Pat graduated from Xavier High School in 1964. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country as a medic during the Vietnam War. Upon returning home from the military, Pat enrolled in the University of Oshkosh and graduated with a bachelor of science in medical technology.

In 1981, Pat met the love of his life, Sandra L. Brooks and the two of them were united in marriage Feb. 13, 1982, in Sparta.

Pat started working for the Tomah VA, as a laboratory technician and later retired in 2004, as an infection control specialist. Pat had over 30 years of federal service time.

Pat was known for his testimony and unwavering faith in God as his Savior. He encouraged and mentored countless individuals in their walk with Christ. Pat served as a deacon many years at Tomah Baptist Church. In 2001, he was diagnosed with liver cancer, the Lord blessed Pat a second chance in June of 2002, with a liver transplant. God gave Pat 18 years of extra time to love his family, meet his grandchildren, and gather with friends. Throughout those years he made sure to love deeper, smile more often, and count every day as a blessing.