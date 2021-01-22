Paul W. Gerke, 74, of Tomah passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Tomah Health in Tomah. Paul was born July 28, 1946, to Allan and Ardella (Kewitt) Gerke. He was a 1964 graduate of Tomah High School. Following graduation, he served in the Army National Guard.
Paul began work with his father and brother at a young age. He found that hard work and dedication helped him to run a successful business—Gerke Excavating. His whole life revolved around his work and keeping the organization a vital part of the local community.
Paul married his best friend, Diana Laufenberg, Jan. 30, 1971, and together they made their home in Tomah. He had a great love for his family, hard work and cars. Paul also enjoyed being at Castle Rock Lake. He will be missed by many whom he worked with throughout the years.
Paul is survived by his wife, Diana; three children, Jay (Kristen) Gerke and their children, Mason, Justin, Owen and Quinn; Chad (special friend, Jennifer Wampler) Gerke and his children, Cole and Taylor, and their mom, Mandy; and Kim (Greg) Voigt and their son, Chase; sister, Judy (Lee) Arity; brother, Richard (Mary) Gerke; along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives and good friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Allan and Ardella; and his in-laws, Louis and Eleonora Laufenberg.
Paul’s family would like to thank his dear friend, Kyle Gibbens, who continued to drive him to job sites once Paul’s health declined; also, to thank Kares—Just For You, caretakers, Lori and Staci for the support and compassion they showed to Paul.
Funeral services was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at St. Paul Evangelical Church in Tomah. Burial followed in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Family and friends were invited for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made in Paul’s name to the Boys and Girls Club of Tomah.
For those unable to physically attend Paul’s funeral in person, an option for live streaming will be available by going to the Torkelson Funeral Home Facebook page at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
