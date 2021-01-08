Paulette Marie Roberts, 72, of rural Tomah passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at her home with her loving husband by her side. Paulette was born May 27, 1948, to Raymond and Evelyn (Clark) Riffle in Sparta.

She married Earnest Roberts June 11, 1966, together they made their home in Tomah.

Paulette worked in food service at the VA Medical Center for over 20 years. Prior to that she worked in food service at Fort McCoy. After retirement Paulette remained close with her friends from work and looked forward to getting together every chance they could. She loved laughter and had a smile that could light up a room. She was always lending a helping hand to anyone in need.

Paulette had a love of thrift stores and rummage sales, and she could not drive by one without checking it out. Seeing her granddaughters was the highlight of her days, she cherished every minute spent with them. As well as chatting on the phone with family and close friends. She also had a love for gardening and enjoyed planting many different kinds of flowers.

Paulette is survived by her husband, Ernie; two sons, James and Chad (Jane Daly) Roberts; granddaughters, Haili and Emmerdel Roberts; a sister, Gloria (Ray) Kratche; two brothers, Randy and Rick (Virginia) Riffle; along with many dear friends, nieces, nephews and other relatives.