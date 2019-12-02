Peggy M. Meritt
TOMAH — Peggy M. Meritt, 66, of Tomah died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. She was born Nov. 6, 1953, in Sparta, to Everett and Loretta Mae (Pulham) Sanders. She grew up in Sparta and left school early to care for her ailing mother.

Peggy married Walter Meritt, May 21, 1976, in Sparta. She enjoyed traveling, loved animals and was especially proud of her log cabin home in Tomah.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Walter, of Tomah; her siblings, Ron (Kathy) Sanders of Sparta, Lynn Sanders of Sparta and Gale (Carol) Sanders of Atlanta, Ga; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and infant sister.

A celebration of Peggy’s life will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta. A luncheon will follow. Online condolences may be offered to Peggy’s family at www.schanhoferfh.com. The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.

