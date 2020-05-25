Penny Sue Thorpe, of Tomah passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn. She was born Sept. 14, 1963, in Tomah, to Rodney and Bea (Roscovious) Calkins. She worked for many years at Northern Engraving in Sparta. Penny will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Leah and her children, Layna and Monica; her mother, Bea Calkins; along with many brothers and sisters.
She was preceded in death by her father, Rodney Calkins; a granddaughter, Olivia Hope Olson; sisters, Sandy Glumske and Betty Jo Calkins.
A celebration of life will be held T 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Firemen’s Park in Tomah. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at the Mount Vernon Cemetery, Tomah. Due to Covid-19, social distancing should still be practiced by all in attendance at the cemetery. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
