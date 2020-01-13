Rachel (Deer) Haas, 84, of Tomah passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Oct. 1, 1935, to Oscar and Mary (Thundercloud) Deer. She was a 1953 graduate of Tomah High School.
Rachel was united in marriage to Herman Haas Dec. 28, 1957, in Milwaukee. In 1976, they moved back to Tomah and she began her career with the Ho Chunk Nation. Rachel worked in various administrative positions throughout the years. She retired as office manager for the HHCDA.
In her spare time she enjoyed bead-work, quilting, playing poker, sewing, going to the casino with the girls and watching sports, especially the Green Bay Packers. More than anything she loved family road trips and doing grandma duties.
She is survived by her daughters, Vicki (Rick) Shisler and Mary Jo (Todd Felker) Haas; grandchildren, Kyle and Cody Shisler and Royce and Zerrick Roberts; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Mary; her husband, Herman; her sons, Richard and Arlyn; her siblings, Roy, Clayton, David, Harold Phil, Esther, Bernice and Marion.
Traditional Ho-Chunk services were held at noon, Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Blue Wing Community Center in Tomah, with Roberta Decorah will officiating. Burial followed at the Wyeville Cemetery. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Traditional wake services were held at her residence. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
