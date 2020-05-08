× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAMP DOUGLAS — Ralph H. Vitous, 90, of Camp Douglas passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 16, 1929, in Chicago, to William and Mildred (Siska) Vitous.

Ralph married Rosella Dougherty Aug. 28, 1954, in Kankakee, Ill. He served his country in the U.S. Army for two years, and retired from the Cook County State’s Office in Illinois, as head of the financial crimes division. Following retirement, he and Rosella relocated to the Oakdale area. Ralph was an avid outdoors-man and especially enjoyed hunting, fishing and beekeeping with his two sons, Dave and Dan. He also looked forward every morning to getting together with his coffee clutch club. He will be dearly missed by his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Rosella Vitous; his children, Robert Vitous, David Vitous, Larry Vitous, Debra Lear, Daniel Vitous, John (fiancé, Laura Jones) Vitous and Jane (Paul) Cabeen; grandchildren, Amanda (Steve) Eckhart and their son, Colton, Megan (Dave) Wolowicz and their expected child this September, Kayla Vitous, Ethan Vitous, Talya Vitous, Lydia Vitous and Joshua Cabeen; a brother, William (Teresa) Vitous; and a sister, Mildred Vitous. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mildred.

Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, May 12, at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Monsignor Richard Gilles will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillside Cemetery in Wilton. For those wishing to follow in Ralph’s funeral procession, please wait in your vehicle’s outside the church starting around 11:45 a.m. Ralph’s funeral Mass will be live streamed starting at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday through Zoom, using the following meeting ID # 820 8401 7015. Please contact Torkelson’s with any questions regarding setting up Zoom. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.